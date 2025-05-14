Dipula sees signs of recovery in office sector
Group says Johannesburg office market remains oversupplied and highly competitive
14 May 2025 - 10:34
Dipula Properties has reported interim distributable earnings per share (EPS) within its full-year guidance and is seeing signs of recovery in the office sector.
The group, which has a portfolio of 161 retail, office, industrial and residential properties across SA, predominantly in Gauteng, reported a 4.2% rise in distributable EPS to 28.44c for the half year to end-February, and is on track for its full-year guidance of 4%-6%...
