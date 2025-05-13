WATCH: A closer look at Octodec’s interim results

Companies / Property

13 May 2025 - 14:42
The Fields, a mixed-use development in Hatfield, Pretoria, is owned by Octodec. Picture: SUPPLIED
Real estate investment trust (Reit) Octodec has published half-year financial results for the market to review, so Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Jeffrey Wapnick, about the group’s performance and its prospects for the second half of the year.

Octodec cuts distribution outlook amid geopolitical and local pressures

It is now projecting growth in distributable income per share at 2-4%
Companies
8 hours ago
