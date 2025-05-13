Octodec cuts distribution outlook amid geopolitical and local pressures
It is now projecting growth in distributable income per share at 2-4%
13 May 2025 - 11:36
Octodec Investments has lowered its projected growth in distributable income per share from 3-5% to 2-4%, citing geopolitical uncertainty, local economic pressures and the City of Tshwane’s planned office space exit.
While improved sentiment from the GNU and rate cuts have boosted conditions, the Lilian Ngoyi explosion, where one of its retail centres is located, unemployment and rising geopolitical risks have led to a more cautious outlook, the group said in its results for the six months ended February. ..
