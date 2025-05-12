Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin, on better second half

Business Day TV speaks to Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin

12 May 2025 - 19:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Balwin’s The Huntsman development in Somerset West, Western Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Balwin’s The Huntsman development in Somerset West, Western Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED

Balwin Properties’ annual performance benefited from a recovery in the second half, during which it recorded 62% of its annual revenue and 67% of its profit for the year. Business Day TV unpacked the results in more detail with Balwin CEO Steve Brookes.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Salt Rock leads property surge on KZN north coast
Companies / Property
3.
Raubex puts annual results on hold after ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Collins sells long-standing Trident steel sites ...
Companies / Property
5.
Much to like about SA economy’s sophistication, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.