WATCH: Redefine CEO Andrew König on what’s driving interim revenue uptick

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew König, Redefine CEO

12 May 2025 - 19:30
90 Grayston Drive, owned by Redefine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Redefine Properties has posted a 3.5% rise in interim revenue, driven by contractual rent escalations and new leases. Distributable income for the period increased 3.6%. Business Day TV spoke to Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König for more insight.

