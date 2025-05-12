90 Grayston Drive, owned by Redefine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Redefine Properties has posted a 3.5% rise in interim revenue, driven by contractual rent escalations and new leases. Distributable income for the period increased 3.6%. Business Day TV spoke to Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König for more insight.
WATCH: Redefine CEO Andrew König on what’s driving interim revenue uptick
