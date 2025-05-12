Calgro M3’s Fleurhof housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Calgro M33 has posted a 9.3% slump in full-year headlines earnings per share as revenue declined by close to 33%. The property company said the performance is a result of the group’s strategic decision to slow production in the first half of the year as it countered political uncertainty and lacklustre consumer demand. Business Day TV spoke to Ben Pierre Malherbe, CEO of Calgro M3, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Calgro M3 CEO Ben Pierre Malherbe unpacks lower annual earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Ben Pierre Malherbe, CEO of Calgro M3
