Salt Rock leads property surge on KZN north coast

Lalela Estate is located in Sheffield, part of Ballito on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED
Salt Rock has emerged as the best-performing segment on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, accounting for almost half of all residential sales between March 2024 and February 2025.
Alongside Ballito, which also continues to record strong sales, the area is outpacing KwaDukuza NU in total sales, highlighting a clear shift in buyers towards these coastal hotspots.
The latest report from Rainmaker Marketing shows that Salt Rock accounted for 47% of property sales between March 2024 and February 2025. Sales rose from 552 units in the same period a year ago to 665, largely driven by new estate developments. The upmarket residential estate continues to attract families, retirees and holidaymakers, the report adds.
The upsurge of wealthy residents signals growing demand for quality housing and lifestyle-driven living, as the area benefits from rising average household incomes and steadily improving living standards, it says.
“Since 2011, monthly household income within Salt Rock, Ballito, and KwaDukuza NU has increased by an average of 645%, 504%, and 390%, respectively, highlighting Salt Rock as the top-performing town in terms of income growth.”
KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, stretching from Zimbali to the Tugela River and anchored by Ballito, Salt Rock and KwaDukuza north, is a rapidly growing region known for its upmarket estates, vibrant communities, and pristine Indian Ocean.
According to the report, property stock across KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast has grown steadily, with KwaDukuza NU up 47% in 2021-25, Salt Rock rising 18% and Ballito increasing 5%.
The region recorded its strongest performance in 2021/22, with combined sales of R5.821bn. While that has generally declined in most areas, Salt Rock has been more stable, accounting for 50% of all property sales.
“All areas have experienced positive year-on-year growth over the past five years. Ballito recorded the highest overall year-on-year percentage increase of 7% over this period. However, in 2023/24, Salt Rock outperformed Ballito by 30%, achieving an average price of R4,066m, compared with Ballito’s R3,138m,” the report states.
Building on this trend, all towns on the north coast have continued to show year-on-year growth. KwaDukuza NU leads the way with a 11% increase, driven by its lower price base.
Price per square metre trends highlight the region’s strong value for money, making it an attractive option for buyers, according to the report.
majavun@businesslive.co.za
