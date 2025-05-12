Contractual rent escalations and new leases boost Redefine
Reit says its SA portfolio achieved a net operating profit margin of 77.8% and the Polish platform improved its margin from 66.4% to 71.7%
12 May 2025 - 11:03
Redefine Properties has reported increased revenue for the first half, driven by contractual rent escalations and new leases.
The JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) reported a 3.5% rise in revenue to R5.4bn for the six months to end-February, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 75.5% to 18.43c...
