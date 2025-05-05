SA listed property bounces back in April
Improved investor confidence lifts Sapi and all property index
05 May 2025 - 18:36
After a slow start to the year SA’s listed property sector bounced back in April, with the SA listed property sector index (Sapi) up 6.44% and the all property index rising 6.54% as inflation eased and investor confidence improved.
Despite the losses in early April due to trade war fears, the Sapi rebounded after a 90-day US tariff pause eased market tensions...
