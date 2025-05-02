Supermarket Income Reit completes £90m refinancing
In April, the group and US asset manager Blue Owl Capital announced they had set up a £403m JV
02 May 2025 - 09:50
UK-based Supermarket Income Reit has completed a £90m refinancing through a new, unsecured debt facility with Barclays.
The group said on Friday that the facility would be used to refinance its existing secured debt facilities with Wells Fargo and Bayerische Landesbank of £30m and £55.4m, respectively, which are due to mature in the next 12 months and will be cancelled in full...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.