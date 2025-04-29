Interest in Sandton, Bryanston homes surges
Sandton’s reputation as a premier business and luxury hub plays a role in the uptick in inquiries
29 April 2025 - 05:00
While Cape Town continues to dominate as the most sought-after location, there is a notable surge in interest for homes in Sandton and Bryanston, reflecting a growing appetite for prime properties in these upmarket Johannesburg suburbs.
According to data compiled by international real estate agency Pam Golding, seven of the top 20 property searches between August 2024 and January 2025 were for suburbs in the province, with Bryanston and Sandton ranking second and third respectively behind Cape Town...
