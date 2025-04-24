Supermarket Income Reit teams up with Blue Owl in £403m JV
UK-based Reit will sell eight properties to US asset manager in return for 50% stake in new structure and an annual management fee
24 April 2025 - 19:33
Supermarket Income Reit and US asset manager Blue Owl Capital have set up a £403m joint venture that will see the UK-based firm sell eight properties to the US asset manager in return for a 50% stake in the new structure.
Supermarket will receive about £200m for the properties plus an annual management fee of 0.6% of the gross asset value and a performance fee should the partnership meet certain financial targets...
