Landlords back in action as rental market rebounds
Sourcing quality tenants and securing new rental stock remain the top two concerns among property professionals
22 April 2025 - 05:00
Landlords are showing increased confidence amid falling interest rates. In contrast to the pandemic period, when many opted to sell their properties, they are now expanding their portfolios, though most continue to hold on to their rental assets.
The number of landlords selling rental properties dropped to a new low in 2024, according to rental payment platform PayProp’s latest state of the rental industry report. Just landlords 30.1% sold, down from 36.2% in 2023 and 50% during the peak of Covid-19...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.