Property developer Balwin secures R1bn IFC loan for affordable homes in Tshwane
Funds boost expected to promote job creation, economic growth amid rollout of 14,500 affordable homes
15 April 2025 - 19:31
Balwin Properties plans to roll out more than 14,500 affordable apartments in Tshwane after landing a $58m (R1bn) loan from the World Bank’s investment arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The JSE-listed residential property developer intends to use the funds to develop apartments in the Mooikloof node, a mixed-use lifestyle precinct located east of Pretoria and about 40km from Joburg...
