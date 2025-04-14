Schroder’s industrial portfolio valuations rise
The group’s direct investment property portfolio was independently valued at €194m at end-March
14 April 2025 - 10:15
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests in European growth cities, says robust industrial portfolio valuations continue to offset declines in other sectors, primarily driven by shortening lease terms.
Releasing its end-March property portfolio valuation on Monday the group said its direct investment property portfolio was independently valued at €194m, reflecting a marginal like-for-like decrease of 0.3%, or €0.6m, over the quarter...
