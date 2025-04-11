Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s property sector poised for strong rebound

Business Day TV speaks to independent property analyst Keillen Ndlovu

11 April 2025 - 17:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mall of Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED/ATTACQ
Mall of Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED/ATTACQ

South Africa's property sector is on track for a rebound. Business Day TV spoke to independent property analyst Keillen Ndlovu for more detail on what is driving the outlook.

ALSO READ:

Cape Town surges ahead as Joburg struggles to fill office space

Cape Town is the only metro where all individual nodes have experienced a decline in vacancy rates since the peak. In contrast, nodes in Gqeberha, ...
Companies
12 hours ago

Reits poised for strong rebound with positive earnings

The upbeat outlook is due to lower interest costs and the reduction of load-shedding
Companies
2 days ago

Optimism seeps into residential market in Joburg

Lightstone data shows sales volumes rose from 32,000 in 2023 to about 35,000 in 2024
Companies
3 days ago

Investor confidence rises on KZN south coast as Renishaw Hills phase 7 launches

Positive investor sentiment will be reflected in the latest phase, which is already attracting interest
Companies
4 days ago

VAT increase to hurt lower- and mid-income home buyers

The half a percentage point increase starting on May 1 will affect affordability
Companies
2 weeks ago

Q&A: Dipula CEO highlights key trends driving the property sector

The rise of remote work has reduced demand for office space while benefitting retail
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Motsepe removes CEO at ailing platinum unit
Companies / Mining
2.
Ninety One retains top fund manager spot as Allan ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Motsepe’s ARCI move from Mauritius could attract ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
FirstRand plans to grow corporate banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Government heeds Minerals Council’s call for ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Vukile subsidiary buys shopping mall in Portugal

Companies / Property

Cape Town surges ahead as Joburg struggles to fill office space

Companies / Property

Reits poised for strong rebound with positive earnings

Companies / Property

Optimism seeps into residential market in Joburg

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.