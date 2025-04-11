Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
To strategically position this country in the newly emerging world order, we need to move fast and with agility
But funding for the hiring plan is uncertain as parliament has yet to pass the Appropriation Bill
The VAT increase has put a strain on the parties’ long-standing relationship
Business Day TV spoke to Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund
From adaptive reuse projects to mixed-use developments, the industry is responding to shifting demands
As Trump paused his ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on other countries, he pushed up duties on Chinese imports as punishment for Beijing’s initial move to retaliate
Round 1 of the Masters heavyweight battle between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy went to the tournament's defending champion, who managed to avoid major damage.
Sometimes a shake-up is as good as a facelift
Vukile Property Fund has gone on a shopping spree in Europe.
The group’s Castellana Properties has bagged Forum Madeira shopping centre in Portugal and has also increased its presence in the Spanish mall market with the purchase of Bonaire Shopping Centre.
For more on this, Business Day TV spoke to Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Digging into Vukile’s growth plans
Business Day TV spoke to Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund
Vukile Property Fund has gone on a shopping spree in Europe.
The group’s Castellana Properties has bagged Forum Madeira shopping centre in Portugal and has also increased its presence in the Spanish mall market with the purchase of Bonaire Shopping Centre.
For more on this, Business Day TV spoke to Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.