Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Digging into Vukile’s growth plans

Business Day TV spoke to Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund

11 April 2025 - 14:42
by Business Day TV
Bonaire shopping centre in Spain is one of the malls in Vukile's Iberian portfolio. It also owns shopping centres in Portugal. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Vukile Property Fund has gone on a shopping spree in Europe.

The group’s Castellana Properties has bagged Forum Madeira shopping centre in Portugal and has also increased its presence in the Spanish mall market with the purchase of Bonaire Shopping Centre.

For more on this, Business Day TV spoke to Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp.

