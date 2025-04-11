Vukile subsidiary buys shopping mall in Portugal
The acquisition, through Vukile's subsidiary Castellana, further expands the group’s Iberian portfolio of assets
11 April 2025 - 08:38
Vukile Property Fund subsidiary Castellana Properties, through its own 70%-owned subsidiary Caminho Propício, is to acquire the Forum Madeira shopping centre in Funchal, Portugal for €63.3m.
Camino will acquire the centre from German alternative investment fund manager DWS Grundbesitz, which is owned by real-estate investment fund Grundbesitz Global...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.