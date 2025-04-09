Reits poised for strong rebound with positive earnings
The upbeat outlook is due to lower interest costs and the reduction of load-shedding
09 April 2025 - 05:00
Real estate investment trusts (Reits) are on track for a rebound, with earnings growth poised to recover in 2025 as employers call employees back to the office — boosting the office property sector.
Analysts and stockbrokers predict that almost all Reits and property companies could deliver positive earnings and dividends this year, with an average earnings growth outlook of 3%-4% in 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.