Assura agrees to KKR and Stonepeak’s £1.6bn offer
Board earlier rejected the PHP proposal as it deemed it not sufficient to be recommended to shareholders
09 April 2025 - 08:55
UPDATED 09 April 2025 - 10:08
Assura has agreed to a deal that will see a KKR-Stonepeak consortium buy the British healthcare real-estate investment trust for (Reit) for about £1.6bn.
The announcement of the deal comes shortly after Assura rejected the latest £1.5bn indicative cash-and-stock proposal by Primary Health Properties. The board said PHP’s offer was not at a level that is sufficient to be recommended to shareholders...
