Optimism seeps into residential market in Joburg
Lightstone data shows sales volumes rose from 32,000 in 2023 to about 35,000 in 2024
08 April 2025 - 05:00
Johannesburg’s property market is showing signs of revival, after a barren six years in which it reported muted sales growth. Having lost a lot of clout to the Cape Town market, it reported a noticeable increase in sales in 2024.
According to trade information company Lightstone’s data, sales volumes of just under 35,000 in 2024, were an improvement compared with the six-year low of just under 32,000 in 2023...
