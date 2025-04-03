PHP becomes latest suitor for Assura
Primary Health Properties has made an indicative cash and share proposal to the board of Assura
03 April 2025 - 10:45
UK-based Primary Health Properties (PHP) has made an indicative cash and share proposal to the board of Assura, becoming the latest company to seek to acquire the British healthcare property developer.
Assura is already considering a £1.61bn, or 49.4 pence per share, offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners, after rejecting four previous offers from another KKR-led consortium...
