Shaftesbury completes Covent Garden partnership deal with Norges Bank
The transaction values the Covent Garden estate at £2.7bn
01 April 2025 - 09:20
Shaftesbury Capital, the central London mixed-use real estate investment trust (Reit), has completed the long-term partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, in respect of its Covent Garden estate.
The deal, which was announced in March, has resulted in NBIM acquiring a 25% noncontrolling interest in the Covent Garden estate with Shaftesbury Capital retaining 75% ownership and management control...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.