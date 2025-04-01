Emira reports robust liquidity
The group says the underlying properties are performing in line with expectations
01 April 2025 - 20:39
Emira Fund’s net proceeds of R2.4bn in the 10 months to end-January boosted the group’s liquidity after a disposal of nearly 30 properties.
This saw the fund sitting on a pile of cash and undrawn debt facilities topping R1.4bn, at the end of the period under review...
