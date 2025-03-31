Vukile’s acquisitions boost asset value to more than R50bn
Value of the Iberian portfolio grew 60%, strengthening the firm’s position in Spain and Portugal
31 March 2025 - 17:21
Vukile reported that its acquisitions over the past year have been transformative, putting the group on track to meet its full-year targets and increasing its gross asset value to more than R50bn.
The retail landlord said it was set to maintain its full-year guidance of 2%-4% growth in funds from operations per share and 6% in dividends per share, in its pre-close update for the year to end-March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.