Liberty Two Degrees records 4.9% annual turnover growth, driven by hospitality
Higher event volumes at Sandton Convention Centre, better hotel occupancy rates and the reopening of Sandton Towers credited
31 March 2025 - 19:50
Sandton City owner Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) reported 4.9% growth in turnover, driven by a strong performance in its hospitality segment.
The boost came from higher event volumes at the Sandton Convention Centre, better hotel occupancy rates and the reopening of Sandton Towers, said the group in its results for the year to end-December. ..
