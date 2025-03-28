Fairvest nears R1bn refinance deal
The group expects its distribution to reach the upper end of the guided range of between 45c and 46c per share
28 March 2025 - 15:11
Fairvest is close to finalising a R1bn refinance deal with highly competitive terms, which will lower borrowing costs.
This, combined with the recent R400m raised through an accelerated book build via new Fairvest B shares, will further bolster the Sebokeng Mall owner’s financial position, the group said in its preclose update for the year to end in March...
