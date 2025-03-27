Sirius acquires Mönchengladbach business park for over €17m
The group also exchanged contracts for the sale of its BizSpace Cardiff site for £5.075m
27 March 2025 - 10:27
Sirius Real Estate is to acquire a multi-tenanted business park in Mönchengladbach for €17.21m (R338m), it said on Thursday. The owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK also announced it has exchanged contracts for the sale of its BizSpace Cardiff site for £5.075m (R120m), representing a 10% premium to current book value.
Located on Cardiff’s city fringe, the property comprises 4,105m2 of lettable office space and will be converted into student accommodation by the buyer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.