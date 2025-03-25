VAT increase to hurt lower- and mid-income home buyers
The half a percentage point increase starting on May 1 will affect affordability
25 March 2025 - 05:00
The effect of a VAT increase is likely be felt across the property sector, influencing pricing, affordability and transaction costs.
However, the lower- to mid-income segments are likely to be the most affected, as higher costs put added pressure on both buyers and developers alike...
