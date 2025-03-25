Fairvest raises R400m in bookbuild
The funds raised will be applied to the company’s various capital allocation opportunities
25 March 2025 - 09:56
Fairvest has raised R400m in an accelerated book build through the issue of new Fairvest B shares.
The Fairvest B shares were issued at R4.70, which represented a discount of 1.05% to the 30-day volume weighted average price of R4.75, Fairvest said in a statement on Tuesday...
