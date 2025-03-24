Q&A: Dipula CEO highlights key trends driving the property sector
The rise of remote work has reduced demand for office space while benefiting retail
24 March 2025 - 05:00
Dipula CEO Izak Petersen sees the property sector bouncing back, driven by the rise of convenience centres and the strong recovery of regional shopping centres after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The founder of the property fund, which owns retail centres in urban and township areas as well as industrial properties, says the office sector, which had been struggling, is also showing some signs of recovery as some companies bring employees back to the workplace...
