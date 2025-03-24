Burstone already plucking fruits of Blackstone partnership
24 March 2025 - 20:27
Real estate investment trust Burstone expects to report annual results in line with guidance, while it reduced debt by R5bn in the year to end-March.
The group said in a pre-close trading update on Monday it expects a 2%-4% dip in distributable income per share to 101.44c-103.56c...
