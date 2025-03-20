Shaftesbury seals £2.7bn Covent Garden partnership with Norges Bank
Shaftesbury exchanged contracts for the sale of a 25% non-controlling interest in the Covent Garden estate to NBIM
20 March 2025 - 08:59
UPDATED 20 March 2025 - 09:54
Shaftesbury Capital, the central London mixed-use real estate investment trust (Reit), has formed a strategic long-term partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) in respect of its Covent Garden portfolio.
The market welcomed the deal, with the company’s shares surging 18.1% to R32.50 by 10.20am on the JSE...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.