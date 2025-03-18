Schroder’s net asset value inches down to R3.2bn
Despite geopolitical uncertainty, the group says it is giving shareholders exposure to a diversified European portfolio
18 March 2025 - 18:46
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), focused on investing in prime real estate across Europe’s growing cities, has updated its net asset value (NAV).
In a first quarterly announcement for its financial year, the group on Tuesday reported a slight decrease in NAV as at end-December to €161.2m or 120.5 euro cents per share, down from €164.1m or 122.7c per share by end-September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.