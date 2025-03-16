Higher rentals drive SA Corporate profit
The real estate investment trust raises dividend as income climbs
16 March 2025 - 19:24
JSE-listed SA Corporate Real Estate has reported a 5% increase in profit for the 12 months to end-December, largely driven by higher rentals.
The real estate investment trust, with a portfolio of 267 properties spanning industrial, retail and residential buildings, said distributable income rose to R680.9m, or 27.08c a share, from R647.8m a year earlier as net property income rose to R1.5bn from R1.3bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.