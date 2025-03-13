Hyprop income boost largely driven by East European portfolio
Operating income in SA operations grew 19% to R830m in six months to December
13 March 2025 - 19:16
Retail property group Hyprop has reported a 14% rise in distributable income, boosted by a 34% jump in profit from its East European portfolio, which reached R308m, despite rand strength causing a slight dip in earnings.
The landlord benefited from strong consumer spending and an untapped market for international brands in the European region, reflected in an 8.8% rise in tenant turnover and 7.1% growth in trading density, said the group in its interim results to end-December on Thursday...
