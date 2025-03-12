Estienne de Klerk, Growthpoint Properties SA CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Growthpoint says the improving perception of the SA political landscape is creating a more favourable environment for real estate investment trusts. Business Day TV sat down with the group’s SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk, to get more details and to discuss the company’s interim earnings.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Growthpoint CEO Estienne de Klerk upbeat about SA Reits
Business Day TV speaks to Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint SA
Companies in this Story
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.