WATCH: Growthpoint CEO Estienne de Klerk upbeat about SA Reits

Business Day TV speaks to Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint SA

12 March 2025 - 19:32
Estienne de Klerk, Growthpoint Properties SA CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Growthpoint says the improving perception of the SA political landscape is creating a more favourable environment for real estate investment trusts. Business Day TV sat down with the group’s SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk, to get more details and to discuss the company’s interim earnings.

