Vukile buys shopping centre in Spain for R6bn
The acquisition was funded using the €200m proceeds Castellana raised from selling its stake in Lar España
12 March 2025 - 13:36
Vukile Property Fund has completed the €305m (R6.1bn) purchase of Bonaire Shopping Centre, one of Spain’s largest malls, after delays from last year’s flash floods that temporarily halted the deal.
The JSE-listed group, through its subsidiary Castellana, secured the centre from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) after pausing the deal in October...
