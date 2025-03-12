Growthpoint grows distribution and says it is upbeat about SA Reit sector
Distributable income increased 4.3% to R2.5bn
12 March 2025 - 08:23
Growthpoint Properties has grown its distributable income at the halfway stage of the financial year mainly due to an improved contribution from its SA operations.
Distributable income per share (DIPS) increased by 3.9% to 74c in the six months ended December from 71.2c a year ago. The dividend per share increased to 61c from 58.8c a year ago, Growthpoint said on Wednesday...
