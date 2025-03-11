Companies / Property

WATCH: Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk on ‘strong’ half-year performance

Business Day TV speaks to Jackie van Niekerk, CEO of Attacq

11 March 2025 - 16:13
Mall of Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED/ATTACQ
Mall of Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED/ATTACQ

Attacq has described its half-year performance as “strong”, with a 49% jump in distributable income per share. Business Day TV spoke to the property group’s CEO, Jackie van Niekerk, to discuss the numbers in more detail.

