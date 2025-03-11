Business Day TV speaks to Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth
A responsible government would ensure social spending drives long-term economic growth
Uber Eats says the friendliest cities are Margate in KwaZulu-Natal, Johannesburg and Pretoria
Deputy finance minister says key focus of government should be on economic growth
The group expects a stronger rand to be a slight drag on earnings in 2025
Contractors anticipate more work despite current problems
Quinn left his post in November 2023 to take up the role of Nedbank CEO
Ugandan deployment at the request of the South Sudan government intended to avert a return to civil war
Eddie Howe focuses on Liverpool showdown after ‘one of our best wins of the season’
Rising house prices in the US have affected the wealth gap between white and black households
Attacq has described its half-year performance as “strong”, with a 49% jump in distributable income per share. Business Day TV spoke to the property group’s CEO, Jackie van Niekerk, to discuss the numbers in more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk on ‘strong’ half-year performance
Business Day TV speaks to Jackie van Niekerk, CEO of Attacq
Attacq has described its half-year performance as “strong”, with a 49% jump in distributable income per share. Business Day TV spoke to the property group’s CEO, Jackie van Niekerk, to discuss the numbers in more detail.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.