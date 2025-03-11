Sirius completes R158m sale of Birmingham business park
The price represents a 20% premium to Tyseley Business Park's book value
11 March 2025 - 13:30
Sirius Real Estate, operator of branded business and industrial parks in the UK and Germany, has completed the sale of BizSpace Tyseley in Birmingham for £6.7m (R158m) after the business park’s maintenance was deemed too expensive.
The price represents a 20% premium to the book value of Tyseley Business Park, which SiriIus bought for £5.1m in November 2021 as part of its acquisition of office provider BizSpace...
