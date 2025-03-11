Hyprop to declare interim dividend following pause
Company withheld its 2024 dividend due to heightened risks, which have now been mitigated or reduced
11 March 2025 - 18:03
Hyprop Investments has announced that it will declare an interim dividend of 105c-115c per share for the six months to end-December 2024 after skipping it last year.
The board’s decision, announced on Tuesday, comes after the company withheld its interim dividend for the 2024 financial year due to heightened risk. However, in its annual results, Hyprop said “several of these risks have been mitigated or reduced”, including through the sale of its Sub-Saharan African portfolio to Lango...
