Attacq raises guidance for shareholder payouts
Property Reit delivers strong half-year results on the back of Waterfall City success and a R2.7bn GEPF injection
11 March 2025 - 14:03
Real estate investment trust Attacq gave an optimistic 2025 outlook, raising its guidance for shareholder payouts as the benefits of a R2.7-billion deal filter through while rental collections approach 100%.
This came as the group reported strong interim financial results, with interim distributable income per share (DIPS) increasing by 49.1% to reach 55.0c, and dividend growth of 46.7% to 44.0c per share for the six months ended December 31 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.