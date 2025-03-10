British healthcare real-estate investment trust (Reit) Assura said on Monday that it would probably consider a £1.61bn offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners, after rejecting four previous offers from another KKR-led consortium.
In February, KKR and pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) said they had made four indicative, nonbinding proposals to Assura, the last of which was at 48p per share, which was rejected by the British company's board.
Monday’s offer of 49.4p per share from KKR and investment firm Stonepeak is at a 31.9% premium to the closing share price on February 13 when the previous offer was made and is at a 21.3% premium to Friday’s close.
About the latest offer made by KKR and Stonepeak, Assura said the board had decided to engage in discussions with the consortium and to allow it to complete a limited period of confirmatory due diligence.
In February, when Assura rejected the offer from KKR and USS, a source familiar with the situation had said that any future attempt would probably be an independent one as USS backed out.
UK’s Assura in talks with KKR consortium for £1.6bn offer
Monday’s offer of 49.4p per share from KKR and investment firm Stonepeak is at a 31.9% premium to the closing share price on February 13
British healthcare real-estate investment trust (Reit) Assura said on Monday that it would probably consider a £1.61bn offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners, after rejecting four previous offers from another KKR-led consortium.
In February, KKR and pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) said they had made four indicative, nonbinding proposals to Assura, the last of which was at 48p per share, which was rejected by the British company's board.
Monday’s offer of 49.4p per share from KKR and investment firm Stonepeak is at a 31.9% premium to the closing share price on February 13 when the previous offer was made and is at a 21.3% premium to Friday’s close.
About the latest offer made by KKR and Stonepeak, Assura said the board had decided to engage in discussions with the consortium and to allow it to complete a limited period of confirmatory due diligence.
In February, when Assura rejected the offer from KKR and USS, a source familiar with the situation had said that any future attempt would probably be an independent one as USS backed out.
Reuters
UK’s Assura rejects buyout bid from US group, pension fund
UK-based Assura reviewing possible offer
UK healthcare Reit Assura to list on JSE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.