UK’s Assura in talks with KKR consortium for £1.6bn offer

Monday’s offer of 49.4p per share from KKR and investment firm Stonepeak is at a 31.9% premium to the closing share price on February 13

10 March 2025 - 10:43
by Chandini Monnappa
Jonathan Murphy, Assura CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jonathan Murphy, Assura CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED

British healthcare real-estate investment trust (Reit) Assura said on Monday that it would probably consider a £1.61bn offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners, after rejecting four previous offers from another KKR-led consortium.

In February, KKR and pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) said they had made four indicative, nonbinding proposals to Assura, the last of which was at 48p per share, which was rejected by the British company's board.

Monday’s offer of 49.4p per share from KKR and investment firm Stonepeak is at a 31.9% premium to the closing share price on February 13 when the previous offer was made and is at a 21.3% premium to Friday’s close.

About the latest offer made by KKR and Stonepeak, Assura said the board had decided to engage in discussions with the consortium and to allow it to complete a limited period of confirmatory due diligence.

In February, when Assura rejected the offer from KKR and USS, a source familiar with the situation had said that any future attempt would probably be an independent one as USS backed out.

Reuters

