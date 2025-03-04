Growthpoint’s Olympus development reaches R940m in off-plan sales
Property firm says development’s first 24-storey residential tower is almost sold out
04 March 2025 - 20:00
Olympus Sandton, the high-end residential and retail development, has generated sales of R940m even before breaking ground with 295 residential units sold since going on offer on February 27.
The Athena, the development’s first 24-storey residential tower, has sold 227 of its 288 apartments. The premium units are priced between R1.49m and R7.2m for studios, and one- and two-bedroom apartments, while penthouses cost between R14m and R45m...
