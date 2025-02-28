Harith General Partners and Cisco have partnered to collaborate on a future-proof smart building, saying the SmartXperience Building is a showcase of a modern workplace aimed at creating intuitive, trusted facilities that enhance health and safety, and the re-imagining of workspaces.
Business Day TV caught up with Harith General Partners chair Tshepo Mahloele, to unpack the initiative in greater detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Harith and Cisco collaborate for a future-proof smart building
Business Day TV talks to Harith General Partners chair Tshepo Mahloele
