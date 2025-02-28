Nepi Rockcastle reports 11.8% rise in annual distributable earnings
The company secured €800m from capital markets late last year, reflecting investor confidence
28 February 2025 - 05:00
Nepi Rockcastle, Europe’s third-largest publicly listed retail property company by portfolio value, has reported a rise of 11.8% in full-year distributable earnings.
The growth, in line with the updated positive guidance, marks a significant boost, with its portfolio value now approaching €8bn (R154.3bn), according to the year-end results for the period to end December. This reinforces Nepi Rockcastle’s position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing retail property landlords...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.