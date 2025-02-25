WATCH: Reit sector poised for growth in 2025

Companies / Property

25 February 2025 - 20:09
by Business Day TV
Attacq’s Waterfall City in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED
The SA Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) sector is poised for growth in 2025. The SA Reit Association says ongoing strengthening of property fundamentals combined with rising demand and increased market activity supports this forecast. Business Day TV spoke to the association’s research committee chair, Itumeleng Mothibeli, for more insight.

