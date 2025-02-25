Redefine sees pick up in commercial real estate transaction activity
Group is maintaining its guidance range of 50c-53c distributable income per share for the 2025 financial year
25 February 2025 - 10:53
Real estate investment trust (Reit) Redefine Properties has maintained its guidance range of between 50c and 53c distributable income per share for the 2025 financial year.
Releasing a pre-close update for the half year ending February 28 on Tuesday, the group said commercial real estate transaction activity is picking up...
