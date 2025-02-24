Stor-Age JV properties see strong occupancy growth in SA and UK
Self-storage group’s properties experience increase of 5,400m² in occupied space from September to January
24 February 2025 - 19:14
Stor-Age’s joint venture (JV) properties have produced strong performances in both SA and UK markets, with occupancy growing by 4,100m² in SA and 2,700m² in the UK since September 30.
The group owns and manages self-storage properties in major cities across SA and the UK, taking advantage of the shortage of quality storage spaces and the time it takes to reach stable occupancy in these high-barrier markets...
